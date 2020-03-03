POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korean economy hit by factory closures, dip in tourism | Money Talks
02:09
BizTech
South Korean economy hit by factory closures, dip in tourism | Money Talks
South Korea has more than 4-thousand coronavirus cases and at least 26 deaths. It's scrambling to stop the outbreak, which has closed down businesses, reduced exports and hurt consumer spending. As Joseph Kim reports, South Korea is running out of time before the virus not only affects the health of the country but the health of the economy as well. #SouthKorea #FactoryClosures #Coronavirus
March 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?