EU leaders visit Greek border to discuss migrant crisis
World
EU leaders visit Greek border to discuss migrant crisis
If politicians are supposed to deliver on the will of their electorates, the refugee crisis created by the Syrian war appears to have presented them with an unresolvable dilemma. A group of high-ranking EU officials has visited the border area in northern Greece, where for days, refugees arriving via Turkey have been faced with Greek border police and soldiers firing plastic bullets, tear gas and sound bombs to stop them. While people all across the world understand the suffering of the Syrian people, there are those who prefer to regard it as someone else's problem and not accept refugees. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #greekborder #greece #migrantcrisis
March 3, 2020
