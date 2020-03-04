POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Civilians in Idlib desperate for regime attacks to stop
03:25
World
Civilians in Idlib desperate for regime attacks to stop
The war in Syria has taken a heavy toll on its remaining medical infrastructure. And with new accusations emerging that the Russian and Assad regime air force are deliberately targeting civilians, one Syrian Doctor is doing what he can to treat the wounded. Our Oubai Shahbandar went into the rebel held province of Idlib and visited one of its last remaining hospitals for more. #idlib #syria #syriawar
March 4, 2020
