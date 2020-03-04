BizTech Share

Officials dismiss possibility of Tokyo Olympics cancellation | Money Talks

The International Olympic Committee is meeting in Switzerland this week amid concerns that Japan might have to cancel the Tokyo 2020 games due to the spread of the coronavirus. But with organisers, sponsors and media firms having spent billions of dollars in the run-up to the event, officials say the Summer Games will begin as planned on the 24th of July. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on the coronavirus' effect on the sports world, Kieran Maguire joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's a Sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Coronavirus #2020Olympics #Tokyo