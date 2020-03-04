POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Officials dismiss possibility of Tokyo Olympics cancellation | Money Talks
06:27
BizTech
Officials dismiss possibility of Tokyo Olympics cancellation | Money Talks
The International Olympic Committee is meeting in Switzerland this week amid concerns that Japan might have to cancel the Tokyo 2020 games due to the spread of the coronavirus. But with organisers, sponsors and media firms having spent billions of dollars in the run-up to the event, officials say the Summer Games will begin as planned on the 24th of July. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on the coronavirus' effect on the sports world, Kieran Maguire joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's a Sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. #Coronavirus #2020Olympics #Tokyo
March 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?