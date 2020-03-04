BizTech Share

Joe Biden ahead in race to the White House | Money Talks

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has shot to the front of the pack in the US Democratic primaries. After struggling in early polls, Biden won 10 out of 14 states in voting on Tuesday. But with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hot on his heels, Biden's not a shoo-in for the Presidential race, just yet. Duncan McKenzie-McHarg reports from Los Angeles. For more on the presidential race, we spoke to Jeffery Tucker from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He’s the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #JoeBiden #PresidentialCampaign #MichaelBloomberg