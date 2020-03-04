World Share

Half a million children displaced over last three months

Because Idlib is the last part of Syria not controlled by the regime, it's also an area to which many internally displaced people have fled. During the course of the war, figures show the regime having killed more civilians than any other actor in the conflict, and that includes terror groups like Daesh. The Assad regime seems ready to do anything to hold onto power, including massacring its own people. Idlib is full of people who once had something, but now have almost nothing. Yunus Paksoy reports on the children of the war who have lost their parents. #idlib #syriawar #syrianews