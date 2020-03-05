World Share

WESTLESSNESS: A Shift in the World Order?

In an era of populism, trump, Brexit, anti-immigration politics, protectionism and nationalism, what does it all add up to? One term is catching on: Westlessness. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #westlessness #internationalpolitics #munichsecurityconference