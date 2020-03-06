POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Idlib Crisis: Turkey-Russia Relations
30:00
World
Idlib Crisis: Turkey-Russia Relations
Turkey and Russia back rival sides in the Syrian war. Ankara supports the opposition, while Moscow has propped up the Assad regime. In the past week, the two sides have come the closest yet to direct conflict. A Syrian regime air strike in the Idlib de-escalation zone last Thursday killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers. Turkey responded with Operation Spring Shield, and has neutralised more than 3,000 regime soldiers. Presidents Erdogan and Putin sat down for urgent talks in Moscow. So, can they reach a ceasefire in Idlib? Guests: Emre Ersen Professor of International Relations at Marmara University Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin Adviser and Political Commentator Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of Syrian Opposition Group 'People Demand Change' Mark Simakovsky Former Europe/NATO Chief of Staff of US Defense Department
March 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?