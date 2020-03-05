POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus hit to airlines could top $100B | Money Talks
09:38
BizTech
Coronavirus hit to airlines could top $100B | Money Talks
Nearly 100,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus across the world. While scientists are searching for a cure to the life-threatening epidemic, governments are also trying to offset its impact on their economies. As the economic cost of the outbreak rises, the aviation industry has reported its first casualty. Liz Maddock reports. For more on the coronavirus' impact on the aviation sector, Fabrizio Poli joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's an aviation analyst and aviation entrepreneur. #Coronavirus #AviationIndustry #Epidemic
March 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?