POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Traffic officer quits job to help the mentally ill in Taiz
01:51
World
The War in Yemen: Traffic officer quits job to help the mentally ill in Taiz
The United Nations estimates the conflict in Yemen has left roughly 80 percent of the population in need of humanitarian aid. But even as international groups struggle to send in basic supplies, Yemenis facing less discernable effects are ending up on the streets. Sarah Balter tells us the story of one man who's trying to help the mentally ill. #YemenWar #MentalIllness #WarZones
March 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?