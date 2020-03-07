POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Global markets take a knock as COVID-19 continues to spread
As Covid-19 spreads around the world, the global economy is showing increasing signs of stress. Some central banks have cut interest rates and promised extra money to prop up struggling companies, but the markets are nervous about a significant downturn. The UN says at least 50 billion dollars' worth of exports have already been lost, largely stemming from a slowdown in Chinese manufacturing. Simon McGregor-Wood reports, the situation could get a lot worse. #CoronavirusOutbreak #Covid19 #CoronavirusEconomy
March 7, 2020
