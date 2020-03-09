POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
MH17 Trial: Trial of four involved in downing of plane begins
02:03
World
The trial into four men accused of helping to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight flight MH-17 has begun in Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed in the skies over Ukraine six years ago. A Dutch-led investigation has charged 3 Russians and one Ukrainian of being involved and using a Russian-made surface to air missile. Russia has refused to cooperate with the trial and the accused are not in court. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #mh17 #mh17trial #malaysianews
March 9, 2020
