Coronavirus: Damage limitation?

An entire country put on lockdown, governments preparing for the worst. The new coronavirus is spreading around the world and experts say two thirds of the population could get infected. So what are the best ways of containing the impact on people and the economy? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #coronavirus #epidemic #quarantine