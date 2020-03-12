POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghanistan’s Perilous Path to Peace
26:00
World
Afghanistan’s Perilous Path to Peace
After almost two decades of fighting US forces start to leave after a deal with the Taliban. But could a leadership dispute between Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah scupper the agreement? Guests: Mohammad Daoud Sultanzoy Former Afghan Presidential Candidate Emran Feroz Journalist and Founder of Drone Memorial Adam Wunische Former US Army Sergeant in Afghanistan Jim Phillips Senior Fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at The Heritage Foundation
March 12, 2020
