UK sets aside $39B to counter economic shock of coronavirus | Money Talks

In the UK, the government has presented its new budget. Many of the measures are designed to support the economy through the turbulence of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier the Bank of England announced a surprise half-point cut in the interest rate. in what appears to be a coordinated response to the crisis. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. For more, we spoke to Peter Dixon in London. He is the global financial economist at Commerzbank. #UKBUDGET2020 #coronavirus #NHS