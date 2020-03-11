Biden surges ahead in race for US presidential nomination | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former US Vice President Joe Biden dominated in four states on Tuesday, extending his lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Biden's campaign had a rocky start, with some pundits expecting him to drop out of the race. But as the weeks have rolled on, more of his rivals have stepped aside and thrown their support behind him. Now he's pumping more money into his campaign and consolidating his lead. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, the Editorial Director of the American Institute for Economic Research, Jeffrey Tucker joined us from Great Barrington. #JoeBiden #USelections #PresidentialNomination
March 11, 2020
