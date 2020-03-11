POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
02:05
World
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
To the other big story of the day - Harvey Weinstein has been sent to prison for 23 years. Two weeks after a jury in New York found the former Hollywood producer guilty of rape and a criminal sexual act, his downfall is complete. Once a regular on the A-list celebrity circuit, the 67 year old will serve his time in an upstate New York prison. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports. #weinstein #harveyweinstein #weinsteinsentenced
March 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?