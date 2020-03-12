World Share

Colours of Pakistan: Swat Valley

Pakistan’s Swat Valley is brimming with tourists as the snow season is on. Canan tried skiing in Malam Jabba, but she has another adventure to share before that. Spoiler: Can you guess where Asia’s largest rock carving of Buddha is? The Colours of Pakistan series captures Pakistan’s rich history and culture through a wild adventure across the country. Watch the other episodes here. Colours of Pakistan: Pashmina https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7wWT6gMFMY&t=16s Colours of Pakistan: Islamabad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I44JGDxtBGA&t=38s #Swat #Pakistan #tourism #Buddha #Snow