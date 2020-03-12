POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Coronavirus Pandemic Worse Than We Thought?
26:00
World
The World Health Organization says the coronavirus can still be contained. But with thousands dead and infection rates on the rise, are even more drastic measures necessary? Guests: Tarik Jasarevic World Health Organization Spokesman Dr Benhur Lee Microbiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Salvatore Babones China Expert and Associate Professor at the University of Sydney Valerio Bordonaro Living Under Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy
March 12, 2020
