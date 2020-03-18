POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Christchurch Massacre: One Year On
26:00
World
Christchurch Massacre: One Year On
This weekend New Zealand remembers those who were murdered a year ago in two mosques during Friday prayers. It was the worst terror attack to ever hit the country. But one-year on, rather than combat the rise of the far-right, has the world actually helped it grow? Guests: Omer El Hamdoon Former Deputy Secretary General at the Muslim Council of Britain Andre Walker Conservative Political Commentator H. A. Hellyer Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Andreas Onnerfors Senior Lecturer Specialising in Religion at the University of Gothenburg
March 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?