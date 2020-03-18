World Share

Christchurch Massacre: One Year On

This weekend New Zealand remembers those who were murdered a year ago in two mosques during Friday prayers. It was the worst terror attack to ever hit the country. But one-year on, rather than combat the rise of the far-right, has the world actually helped it grow? Guests: Omer El Hamdoon Former Deputy Secretary General at the Muslim Council of Britain Andre Walker Conservative Political Commentator H. A. Hellyer Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Andreas Onnerfors Senior Lecturer Specialising in Religion at the University of Gothenburg