Christchurch mass shooting survivor spreads message of peace

March 15 will mark a year since the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand, where public memorial services have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The killer, a suspected white supremacist, has pleaded not guilty and will face trial in June. But one of the survivors of the mass shooting, Farid Ahmed, has been spreading a message of peace. He's written a widely acclaimed book as a tribute to his wife who was killed that day. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #ChristchurchAttack #ChristchurchSurvivors #NewZealand