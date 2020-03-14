Christchurch mass shooting survivor spreads message of peace

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:37
March 15 will mark a year since the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand, where public memorial services have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The killer, a suspected white supremacist, has pleaded not guilty and will face trial in June. But one of the survivors of the mass shooting, Farid Ahmed, has been spreading a message of peace. He's written a widely acclaimed book as a tribute to his wife who was killed that day. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #ChristchurchAttack #ChristchurchSurvivors #NewZealand
March 14, 2020
