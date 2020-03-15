POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sanders beats Biden with support from American Muslims
Sanders beats Biden with support from American Muslims
Even as the coronavirus crisis disrupts daily life in the US, the 2020 presidential election still continues. A debate is set for Sunday night, and former Vice President Joe Biden has an edge over his remaining rival, US Senator Bernie Sanders. But the democratic socialist has won the support of American Muslims. It's a community that is becoming more and more active in American politics. Wilson Dizard has more. #USElections #Sanders #Biden
March 15, 2020
