BizTech
Ugandan teacher breeds rodents to earn cash | Money Talks
Laboratories around the world are racing to breed stocks of special rodents that will allow them to test potential vaccines for the coronavirus that's infected around 180-thousand people around the world. In Uganda, Aisha Ecum is a professional teacher who's also rearing rats for a living. She's helping to meet a demand for specimen animals, and is tapping into a growing market. Solomon Serwanjja explains. #SpecimenRats #Laboratories #Uganda
March 18, 2020
