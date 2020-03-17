World Share

Nazi photo album made from human skin found in antique market

This Nazi photo album made from human skin was found at an antique market in Poland and handed over to the Auschwitz Memorial Museum. Museum staff said the album was most likely made from the skin of inmates at the Buchenwald concentration camp in Nazi Germany. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Nazi #Germany #Poland