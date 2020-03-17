World Share

Cooking school helps out with quick pantry meals during self-quarantine

Since most of the world is currently stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, a cooking school in the US is helping people make quick and delicious meals with the ingredients they already have in their pantries. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #quarantine #SFCooking