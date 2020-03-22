World Share

BIRTH STRIKE: Can going childless help the Planet?

The concept of genetically-modified children might sound unacceptable to some - but it could make a crucial difference to parents at risk of passing on life threatening conditions. ‘Designer babies’ might not be as far away as we think. Guests: Talia Woodin BirthStriker Diana Coole Professor Emerita, Political and Social Theory [Birkbeck University of London] Dave Gardner Executive Director, World Population Balance Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #BirthStrike #Climate #Overpopulation