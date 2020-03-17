World Share

First human trials of experimental coronavirus vaccine begin

A clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun in the US. Subjects will be monitored over the next 12 months to test the effectiveness of the vaccine. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #USCoronavirus #CoronavirusVaccine