07:07
BizTech
European economies try to mitigate coronavirus shock | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has sent European economies into uncharted waters. From France to Poland, it's led to lockdowns that have forces transport, tourism and businesses to grind to a halt. As Sibel Karkus reports, governments have been rushing to support affected companies. For more on this, Carsten Brzeski joined us from Frankfurt in Germany. He's the Global Head of Macro for ING Research. #EuropeanEconomy #Coronavirus #StimulusPackage
March 18, 2020
