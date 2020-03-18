POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Interview: Nuri Şahin on coronavirus affecting sports
04:39
World
Interview: Nuri Şahin on coronavirus affecting sports
We already know that this summer's European Championship has pushed back to 2021, so the domestic leagues can get back on track and finish the season. But right now, it looks like we'll have to wait for a while for some actual game time. So what's happening with players in the meantime? We spoke to Werder Bremen midfielder Nuri Sahin to get his insight on how this pandemic is affecting sport. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #NuriSahin #corona #coronavirus
March 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?