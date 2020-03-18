POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Life under quarantine: Sydney, Milan and North Carolina
03:49
World
Coronavirus has upended lives across the globe: this is what people under quarantine in Italy, Australia and the United States shared with TRT World. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #Sydney #Milan #North Carolina
March 18, 2020
