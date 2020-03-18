CORONAVIRUS: Are governments getting it right?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Borders closed, schools shut, social contact discouraged - countries have been taking extreme steps to control the spread of coronavirus. In the UK there’s been criticism that official action has been too little and too late. Are governments getting it right? Professor Sian Griffths Adviser, Public Health England Dr Jeremy Rossman School of Biosciences, University of Kent Dr Bob Gill GP and NHS Campaigner Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT WORLD. #COVID19, #CORONAVIRUS, #WHO, #HerdImmunity, #FlattenTheCurve, #China, #USA, #UK, #Italy, #SouthKorea, #Japan, #Taiwan, #Spain, #France,
March 18, 2020
