Here’s what it’s like to be a doctor battling the coronavirus
04:40
World
Medical personnel around the world are working to contain the coronavirus. Doctors from the US and Denmark tell us how their hospitals are coping. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #Covid-19 #doctors
March 18, 2020
