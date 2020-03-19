POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
#MyQuarantineInSixWords: People describe their self-quarantine in six words
00:48
World
#MyQuarantineInSixWords: People describe their self-quarantine in six words
#MyQuarantineInSixWords is trending worldwide after US talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to describe their time in quarantine in six words. Here are some of the tweets. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #MyQuarantineInSixWords #quarantine #JimmyFallon
March 19, 2020
