March 19, 2020
People in Spain protest against former king from balconies
People in Spain protested from their balconies during the coronavirus lockdown after reports that the former King Juan Carlos had received $100 million from Saudi Arabia. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Spain #coronavirus #SaudiArabia
