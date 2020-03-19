World Share

China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases

Although there were no fresh coronavirus cases detected in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, in other parts of Asia, a turnaround still seems a long way off. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronaviruschina #hubei #coronavirus