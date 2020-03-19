POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
My coronavirus story: a survivor shares her story
05:27
World
My coronavirus story: a survivor shares her story
Elizabeth Schneider contracted the coronavirus at a house party, which she initially thought was the flu. She has survived Covid-19 and is now creating awareness by sharing her story. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #pandemic #covid19
March 19, 2020
