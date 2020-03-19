March 19, 2020
02:35
02:35
More Videos
Venezuelans stranded as Colombia takes coronavirus measures
Colombia has become one of the latest countries to take drastic measures against the coronavirus, shutting down all of its land borders until the end of May. The move will be particularly tough on thousands of migrants from neighbouring Venezuela, who regularly make the trip into Colombia for food and medicine. Manuel Rueda reports from the border city of Cucuta. #Venezuela #Coronavirus #Colombia
More Videos