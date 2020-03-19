POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 outbreak compounds country's economic challenges | Money Talks
02:34
BizTech
COVID-19 outbreak compounds country's economic challenges | Money Talks
The chronic economic crisis in Lebanon has been a source of months of protests. All the while the economy has continued to worsen, with people suffering the consequences as hundreds of companies shut down. And now the coronavirus is pushing many of them towards bankruptcy. Imogen Kimber spoke to small business owners to find out if they think they can survive. #Lebanon #EconomicCrisis #Coronavirus
March 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?