Entertainment industry hit by coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks

Few businesses rely on crowds as much as those in the entertainment industry. The success of a movie is based on how many tickets it can sell. And for musical acts, fame is measured by how many people show-up for their concerts and stage shows. But all of that's been put on-hold as authorities around the world try to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more we spoke to Guy Bisson in London. He's an entertainment industry analyst and executive director at data analytics firm, Ampere Analysis. #ShowBiz #CoronaVirus #Entertainment
March 19, 2020
