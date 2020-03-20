POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia has closed its borders and banned public gatherings
01:52
World
Russia has closed its borders and banned public gatherings
Russia has seen approximately a 30-percent rise in the number of coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 199. But while the increase is prompting the government to introduce even stricter containment measures, citizens are questioning official statements on how the pandemic is being handled. Semir Sejfovic has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #russia #russiacoronavirus #coronavirusinrussia
March 20, 2020
