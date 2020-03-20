World Share

Russia has closed its borders and banned public gatherings

Russia has seen approximately a 30-percent rise in the number of coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 199. But while the increase is prompting the government to introduce even stricter containment measures, citizens are questioning official statements on how the pandemic is being handled. Semir Sejfovic has more.