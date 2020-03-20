World Share

Venezuelan migrants suffer as Bogota closes its border

Spikes in the number of coronavirus cases have led to many countries in Latin America and the Carribean to close borders, as the region struggles to control the pandemic. Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Haiti are just a few of the nations in the continentwide quarantine. Colombia has also shut all of its land borders until the end of May. The move will be particularily tough on thousands of migrants from neighboring Venezuela, who were heading into Colombia regularly for food and medicine. Manuel Rueda reports from the border city of Cucuta. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #venezuelamigrants #venezuelacoronavirus #bogota