POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What are the crucial steps in finding a vaccine for Covid-19?
00:26
World
What are the crucial steps in finding a vaccine for Covid-19?
As the coronavirus casualties rise and the pandemic spreads to the world, finding a vaccine for Covid-19 becomes a pressing matter. Here are the key steps. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid-19 #Vaccine #Pandemic
March 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?