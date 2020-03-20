World Share

UK businesses affected as customers stay away after outbreak

In Britain, cafes, restaurants and pubs were some of the first businesses affected by the Coronoavirus pandemic when the Prime Minister urged people to stay at home earlier this week. Owners are concerned about how long the current restrictions may last and how this impacts their staff and if their businesses can even survive. Iolo ap dafydd reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #UKeconomy #ukcoronavirus #boris