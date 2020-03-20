World Share

Religious sights in Jerusalem affected by outbreak

As Israel introduced tough new measures to contain the deadly coronavirus, religious sites have also been affected. The strict precautions have seen a significant decrease in visitors to mosques, churches and the Western Wall. Our Jerusalem correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more.