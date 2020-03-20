World Share

Chinese officials exonerate whistle-blower doctor

For the second day in a row, the Chinese province at centre of the coronavirus pandemic has reported no new cases of COVID-19. Elsewhere in the country, 39 additional patients tested positive - but all are new arrivals from overseas. The news of a slowdown comes as Chinese officials exonerate the doctor who sounded the alarm on the outbreak. Melinda Nucifora explains.