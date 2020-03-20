BizTech Share

Markets bleed as COVID-19 hits economic powers | Money Talks

What a week for US markets, hit again by pandemic-fuelled volatility leading to their worst performance in three decades. Intervention from the Federal Reserve and the government seemed to stem the sell-off a little, but volatility is expected to continue into next week. Katie Gregory spoke to Tim Anderson, Managing Director of Equity Market Strategy at TJM Investments, on the the week's wild ride. #NYSE #COVID19 #StimulusPackages