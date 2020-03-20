China slowly on the mend after coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
But there does seem to be some light at the end of the tunnel. For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported zero local transmissions, with most of its new cases coming from people entering the country. It's the first step to what Beijing hopes will be the complete lifting of lockdowns that have paralysed the economy. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, there's plenty of lost ground to cover. #ChinaEconomy #Coronavirus #Lockdowns
March 20, 2020
