Online retailers, entertainers cash in on self-isolation | Money Talks

The coronavirus pandemic has killed thousands of people and upturned the lives of hundreds of millions. There's no question that it's a global crisis. But, in the business world, a crisis could also mean an opportunity. Senior business producer Mobin Nasir joined us on set to tell us who's suffering and who's actually benefitting from the outbreak. For more on this, David Henkes spoke to us from Chicago. He's the Senior Principal at Technomic, a company that provides insights into the global food service industry. #Amazon #Coronavirus #Netflix