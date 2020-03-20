What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

More than 4,000 fatalities from the virus reported in Italy

The biggest number of deaths is still in Europe, where about half the worldwide deaths of more than 11,000 have been recorded. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Italy #coronavirus #pandemic