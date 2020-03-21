What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Keeping Fit: 80 year-old grandmother turns to Ice Hockey to keep fit

A Russian grandmother is a great example of perseverance for us all. The 80 year-old former school principal had never put on a pair of ice-skates prior to retiring - but now, she's a part of an ice-hockey team coached by a former Olymipian. Daniel Padwick reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #StayingFit #IceHockey #Perseverance